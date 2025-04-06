14 Discontinued Monster Flavors We'll Probably Never See Again

In a world full of energy drinks, Monster towers over most of the competition. The energy drink has sold enough of its supersized cans in the last few decades to reach a market value of approximately $55 billion, and it's partly achieved that through its massive selection of beverages. Unlike some energy drinks, which tend to stick to their core flavors, Monster has made it its business to release dozens of wild and wacky varieties throughout the years. It's had a lot of energy drinks labels in its time, and not all of them have lasted to this day.

As you might expect, this has left some Monster fans in uproar about their favorite tastes disappearing. Some of the flavors that have made the biggest splash in Monster admirer circles, like the Swiss Chocolate Java Monster and Monster Mule, have been cruelly axed from the lineup with virtually no warning from the company itself. Others might remember some slightly more niche varieties from back in the day, like Ubermonster or Monster M-80, which quietly receded from the market. Although Monster does occasionally bring back some of its best flavors for another spin, we're here to take a trip to the past with some of those products that are likely gone for good.