Here's What We Know About The Fate Of Hooters, Now That Bankruptcy Is Official
Hooters, the embattled restaurant chain known for its chicken wings and servers' uniforms, has officially filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court. Although bankruptcy can often spell the end of restaurant chains, in Hooters' case, a group of potential buyers — including one of the founders, Neil Kiefer — is hoping to purchase and revitalize the chain.
Hooters plans to remain open, but it will sell its company-owned stores to two major franchiser groups in Chicago and Tampa, Florida. The company acknowledged that this might lead to some restaurant closures, but the bankruptcy will not affect existing franchise stores and international locations.
In a Hooters press release, Kiefer said the buyer group is "committed to restoring the Hooters brand back to its roots." The group aims to modernize the business into a more family-friendly restaurant chain. Kiefer suggests that current ownership went overboard with the brand's sex appeal, losing business in the process.
Hooters hopes to leave old troubles behind
Hooters has been circling bankruptcy for weeks since a mid-February report indicated it was in bankruptcy discussions with law firms. It's been a long road down for the chain, which was once so popular that it had its own TV show — just one of the things you may not know about Hooters.
But Hooters, of course, hasn't all been success stories. The chain has also been the target of many lawsuits over the years, including multiple discrimination, harassment, and retaliation complaints from staff. Even without lawsuits, Hooters kept stepping into similar trouble, as with its ill-fated 2021 uniform redesign that had servers going viral on social media for criticizing the underwear-like shorts.
If Hooters successfully relaunches, it will be a comic echo of the false 2022 rumor that a rebrand was imminent. The company staunchly denied it at the time, but the way business has gone since, perhaps it should have.