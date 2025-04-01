Here's What We Know About The Fate Of Hooters, Now That Bankruptcy Is Official

Hooters, the embattled restaurant chain known for its chicken wings and servers' uniforms, has officially filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court. Although bankruptcy can often spell the end of restaurant chains, in Hooters' case, a group of potential buyers — including one of the founders, Neil Kiefer — is hoping to purchase and revitalize the chain.

Hooters plans to remain open, but it will sell its company-owned stores to two major franchiser groups in Chicago and Tampa, Florida. The company acknowledged that this might lead to some restaurant closures, but the bankruptcy will not affect existing franchise stores and international locations.

In a Hooters press release, Kiefer said the buyer group is "committed to restoring the Hooters brand back to its roots." The group aims to modernize the business into a more family-friendly restaurant chain. Kiefer suggests that current ownership went overboard with the brand's sex appeal, losing business in the process.