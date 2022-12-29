Hooters Shuts Down Rumors Of A Possible Rebrand

If you've been on Twitter lately, you might've seen a fake news story claiming Hooters is closing down and reinventing itself. Ever since the chain started, Hooters has provided diners with a traditionally masculine eating experience. It is, as Nation's Restaurant News calls it, a "breastaurant," with the "Hooters" name referring to both its owl mascot and a part of the body.

The brand's servers are called "Hooters Girls," and they famously wear low-cut tank tops and short shorts. This image policy has, of course, rubbed some the wrong way and resulted in discrimination lawsuits against Hooters. However, it's also undeniably proved to be an effective business strategy.

Hooters currently has hundreds of locations spread across dozens of countries. Aside from appealing to the male gaze, it also features comfort food, boozy drinks, and big-screen TVs, tuned into sports, plastering its walls. That fast-casual dining business model resulted in more than $800 million in sales as recently as 2021, per Statista. So, why would Hooters consider rebranding?