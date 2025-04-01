Which Was Invented First: The Gummy Worm Or Bear?
Gummy candies are absolutely everywhere, which isn't surprising seeing how they've been around for over a century. Whether you like Sour Patch Kids, peach rings, or Swedish Fish, you have your pick of the litter. However, we have far more choices than our parents or grandparents because the lineup of gummy candies has expanded over time. And while it seems like gummy worms and bears have existed forever, one is decades older than the other.
So which came first? Gummy bears. Hans Riegel, the German confectioner and founder of Haribo, invented these sweet treats in the early 1920s. Haribo's gummy bears, now called Goldbears, were sold in the States by distributors before the company opened its first American office in 1982. Meanwhile, the history of gummy worms doesn't date back as far as you'd think. The Trolli brand released the first gummy worms in 1981, making these colorful crawlers as old as millennials.
While both candies officially hit the U.S. market around the same time, gummy bears predate gummy worms by 60 years. However, gummy bears weren't the first jelly-like candies on the market — not even close. Regardless, these cute confections completely revolutionized the candy industry.
A brief history of gummy candies
Haribo's Goldbears are often considered the pioneers of the gummy candy industry, but similar treats have existed far longer. Turkish delight, or lokum, are soft gummy desserts made from sugar and starch that have been around since the 18th century. Meanwhile, British wine gums have been around since the turn of the 20th century. Like many of today's gummy candies, wine gums are made with sugar, starch, gelatin, and fruit flavors.
It's safe to say these similar candies paved the way for our favorite gummy brands. However, the true gummy revolution began with Hans Riegel's creation of the first gummy bears. Haribo's "Dancing Bears" were inspired by the trained bears that performed at European Street festivals. The bears' popularity soared, and by the 1960s, Haribo refined its flagship product into a smaller, softer Goldbears known today.
The gummy bear's success spawned a wave of innovation. Nowadays, you'll see various brands producing bear-shaped gummies along with a variety of fun and quirky shapes. Aside from worms, you'll find everything from sharks and fish to hamburgers. Different textures and formulations have also emerged, including sour-coated varieties and filled centers. Although traditional brands use gelatin, vegan-friendly recipes have popped up and you can use pectin to make vegan gelatin or homemade gummies. Ultimately, gummy options feel limitless, so if you're a fan, check out our ranking of the best gummy candies to find your new favorite!