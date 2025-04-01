Which Was Invented First: The Gummy Worm Or Bear?

Gummy candies are absolutely everywhere, which isn't surprising seeing how they've been around for over a century. Whether you like Sour Patch Kids, peach rings, or Swedish Fish, you have your pick of the litter. However, we have far more choices than our parents or grandparents because the lineup of gummy candies has expanded over time. And while it seems like gummy worms and bears have existed forever, one is decades older than the other.

So which came first? Gummy bears. Hans Riegel, the German confectioner and founder of Haribo, invented these sweet treats in the early 1920s. Haribo's gummy bears, now called Goldbears, were sold in the States by distributors before the company opened its first American office in 1982. Meanwhile, the history of gummy worms doesn't date back as far as you'd think. The Trolli brand released the first gummy worms in 1981, making these colorful crawlers as old as millennials.

While both candies officially hit the U.S. market around the same time, gummy bears predate gummy worms by 60 years. However, gummy bears weren't the first jelly-like candies on the market — not even close. Regardless, these cute confections completely revolutionized the candy industry.

