Trader Joe's Is Recalling This Dressing Due To Undeclared Allergens

Trader Joe's customers might want to check their pantries for a popular item that's just been recalled. The grocery chain recently announced a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing produced by a Fresh Creative Foods regional facility, due to the possibility of undeclared allergens — specifically peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat.

Trader Joe's says the labeling error affects bottles with the SKU 80152 and a use-by date of 05/27/2025. According to the company, the affected bottles were only sold in the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Undeclared allergens might not make for as incendiary a headline as the time Trader Joe's soda bottles were exploding in-store, but it is still a potentially dangerous situation. Anyone who bought an affected bottle of the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing should dispose of it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers with questions are instructed to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 or Fresh Creative Foods at 888-223-2127.

