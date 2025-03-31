Trader Joe's Is Recalling This Dressing Due To Undeclared Allergens
Trader Joe's customers might want to check their pantries for a popular item that's just been recalled. The grocery chain recently announced a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing produced by a Fresh Creative Foods regional facility, due to the possibility of undeclared allergens — specifically peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat.
Trader Joe's says the labeling error affects bottles with the SKU 80152 and a use-by date of 05/27/2025. According to the company, the affected bottles were only sold in the following states: Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Undeclared allergens might not make for as incendiary a headline as the time Trader Joe's soda bottles were exploding in-store, but it is still a potentially dangerous situation. Anyone who bought an affected bottle of the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing should dispose of it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers with questions are instructed to contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 or Fresh Creative Foods at 888-223-2127.
Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard recall is a big deal
The recall of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is significant, given the number of potentially undeclared allergens present and the severity of reactions that could result. Food recalls were deadlier than ever in 2024, with undeclared allergens being the top culprit for recalled food. All food allergies can potentially be life-threatening, but peanut allergies are some of the most common and severe food allergies. Accidental ingestion of peanuts is the most common cause of food-related anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal reaction that can include constricted airways and shock.
Trader Joe's did not reveal any reported illnesses due to its recalled Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, but if the voluntary recall is not enough to stem the danger from its undeclared allergens, the FDA could get involved. The risk severity of potential peanut exposure could prompt a Class I recall, the most serious designation.