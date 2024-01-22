Blackberry Bramble Is An Instagram-Worthy Cocktail

You've probably had this experience: You're at a bar or restaurant, and you've just placed your drink order. As you wait to be served, you see a server walk by with a drink that looks amazing — you may not know what it is, yet you find yourself wishing you had ordered that instead of whatever you did. If that mystery drink was a vibrant, violet-red cocktail, there's a chance it might have been a fresh blackberry bramble.

A standard bramble cocktail is gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and ice shaken and strained over crushed ice in a short glass. The cocktail is finished with a circular drizzle of crème de mûre, a blackberry-flavored liqueur. Even though a basic bramble cocktail already includes blackberry flavor, if you hear someone specifically order a "blackberry bramble," they are likely to get a variation on the drink that utilizes fresh blackberries in some form.

Though blackberry brambles can look different from one bar to the next, there's one commonality between all of them: that lovely, deep magenta color from the blackberries and blackberry liqueur. Whether you order one while out or make a bramble at home, the classic blackberry cocktail is vibrant, colorful, and highly photogenic — not to mention remarkably tasty.