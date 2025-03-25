More Than 10,000 Cans Of Coca-Cola Have Been Recalled Due To Contamination
Food recalls are scary because consumers expect the products they buy to be safe to eat or drink. Even with safety measures in place, though, contaminants can get into products during the manufacturing process, which is why the recall system is in place. And, unfortunately, more than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste have been recalled for the presence of plastic.
According to an enforcement report from the FDA, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, voluntarily initiated the recall on March 6, 2025, and the FDA classified it as Class II on March 24, 2025. A Class II recall means that the beverages were exposed to and contain a violative product that may cause reversible effects to health and possibly serious adverse health consequences. It's a step down from the meaning of an FDA Class I recall, for which there's a reasonable chance that exposure to the violative product will cause serious health effects and possibly death.
Which Coca-Cola products are affected?
While Coca-Cola has a slew of flavors, which Daily Meal has ranked, the only flavor affected by the Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling recall is Coca-Cola Original Taste. Specifically, there are 864, 12-count packs of 12-ounce sodas under the recall. According to the FDA report, the packages are identifiable with UPC 0 49000-02890 4, while the individual cans can be identified with UPC 0 49000-00634 6.
In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling said, "The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."
Even though thousands of cans are contaminated because of foreign plastic, this batch of soda was only distributed through the bottling company's location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Therefore, it's limited to the sale of Coca-Cola products in that state as well as Illinois. This recall may not be as huge as other soda recalls that were too big to forget – like when Coca-Cola HBC Austria issued a recall in late 2024 that affected millions of plastic bottles, but it's still concerning. Those who find they are in the possession of the affected products should not consume them, but either discard or return for a refund at the place of purchase.