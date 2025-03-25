More Than 10,000 Cans Of Coca-Cola Have Been Recalled Due To Contamination

While Coca-Cola has a slew of flavors, which Daily Meal has ranked, the only flavor affected by the Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling recall is Coca-Cola Original Taste. Specifically, there are 864, 12-count packs of 12-ounce sodas under the recall. According to the FDA report, the packages are identifiable with UPC 0 49000-02890 4, while the individual cans can be identified with UPC 0 49000-00634 6.

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling said, "The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards. We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."

Even though thousands of cans are contaminated because of foreign plastic, this batch of soda was only distributed through the bottling company's location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Therefore, it's limited to the sale of Coca-Cola products in that state as well as Illinois. This recall may not be as huge as other soda recalls that were too big to forget – like when Coca-Cola HBC Austria issued a recall in late 2024 that affected millions of plastic bottles, but it's still concerning. Those who find they are in the possession of the affected products should not consume them, but either discard or return for a refund at the place of purchase.