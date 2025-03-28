How To Make Your Homemade Shrimp Scampi Taste As Good As A Restaurant's

Shrimp scampi has managed to remain a generational favorite, partly because this classic Italian-American dish can be whipped up in minutes. It's the perfect fallback option in a pinch — whether for a surprise visit or when you need to impress but are short on time. That's why finesse becomes crucial. To help perfect your shrimp scampi and bring it up to restaurant quality, Daily Meal spoke with chef and owner of Eating House and Luca Osteria, Giorgio Rapicavoli. He says the first step in putting together a memorable scampi is avoiding a common mistake people make: "overcooking the shrimp."

Rapicavoli shared a handy tip to avoid this mistake while making shrimp scampi: "When finishing the dish, you can remove the shrimp from the pan until the pasta finishes cooking in the sauce, then just bring them back to temperature before serving." A good rule of thumb to prevent shrimp from becoming rubbery and tough is to watch for changes in color and texture. Once the thickest part of the shrimp turns from translucent to opaque and pink, it's cooked.

We asked Rapicavoli whether there is a specific variety of shrimp that works best for scampi or whether there's an ideal shrimp size. The chef said he prefers rock shrimp. "They're very sweet, have a great texture, and are incredibly easy to work with."

