12 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking With Wine

You're readying yourself to make a delicious recipe at home, and you see it calls for wine. Two options: Brave it, or run away to an easier meal. We've all been there. Unless you're a seasoned chef, cooking with wine can be daunting. What kind do you use? How long does it need to cook? Will my family get drunk if they eat this? While incorporating wine into a dish isn't always a simple feat, it doesn't have to be your downfall, either.

In fact, many of the mistakes made when cooking with wine are common and easily avoidable. It could be that you're buying wine that is unnecessarily expensive, or that you opted for a sweet wine when the recipe called for a dry white and found out too late that, indeed, the recipe was right. We're here to help, if only because we too have made our own fair share of mistakes when cooking with wine, but we know how delectable the outcome can be if it's done right. Here, we'll explore some of the typical blunders made when adding wine to dishes so that the next time you face a recipe that involves chardonnay, you don't have to run away.