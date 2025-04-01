The Roast Chicken Tip That Guarantees Flavorful Crispy Skin Every Time

Perfectly crispy skin is a big part of what makes roast chicken so good, and there are many different techniques for getting that golden-brown deliciousness on the outside. One such way is slathering both sides of your chicken skin with seasoned butter before cooking.

Seasoned butter refers to softened butter mixed with generous amounts of salt and black pepper. Either salted or unsalted butter will work, but remember that salted butter will add an unknown amount of salt to the chicken. Use your hands to carefully lift the skin away from the chicken and rub seasoned butter directly into the meat, before placing the skin back on. Then slather the outside of the skin with butter. Keeping the skin intact will help the meat trap juices and stay moist. Buttering under the skin is one of the best ways to make roast chicken taste better, but buttering the outside makes for an excellent heat conductor that improves the browned crispiness of roast chicken skin.

You can use more than just salt and pepper for the seasoned butter. Lemon zest, garlic and herbs are a great way to add complementary flavors to your roasted chicken recipe. Fresh or dried rosemary, sage, and thyme work well under the skin, but dried herbs can burn on the outside of a roast chicken.

