The Chicken Carving Tip To Keep In Mind For The Crispiest Skin

Roasting the chicken was the easy part. Now comes the hard part because your chicken will likely be super juicy when you carve it. The first task — after resting — is to separate the legs from the rest of the body before tackling the wings and breast meat — like quartering a chicken. Using short strokes, slice through the skin where the thigh meets the body, and gently pry the leg and thigh away to reveal the joint. Pulling it further will pop it out of the joint — it should pop out with no problem. Then, slice right through everything with a sharp knife or boning knife.

At this point there will be juices on the cutting board, so grab another one and place all your fresh cuts there to keep your crisp skin from getting wet. You can leave the legs whole, or slice through them by finding the joint between the drumstick and the thigh, which is easier if you flip the leg over. Find a spot with no juice on your first cutting board and follow the fat line along the joint. Repeat with the other leg, then move on to the wings, and finally the breast, making sure to avoid any spots on your board where juice dripped.