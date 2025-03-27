Forget Tuna: This Canned Fish Makes The Perfect Sandwich Filling
Tuna often gets all the hype when it comes to quick and easy sandwich fillings. But if you're looking to switch things up, canned salmon is a fantastic alternative. You should know canned salmon offers rich flavor, nutritional benefits, and lots of versatility. Whether packing a lunch or whipping up a casual dinner, this tinned fish can seriously elevate your sandwich game. Salmon is a great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and nutrients like vitamin D and niacin. It has a richer flavor and meatier texture than tuna, so it stands up well to seasonings and other mix-ins.
To make your sandwich filling, avoid a common canned salmon mistake and drain it thoroughly. Then, remove the bones and skin if you like. While some brands are pre-cleaned, others may include these parts — they are quite soft and totally fine to eat, but they can affect the texture. Next, flake the salmon into a bowl and add a few simple ingredients to build flavor and achieve a creamy consistency. Not only is salmon salad perfect for a sandwich, but it is also great on top of leafy greens, scooped up with crackers, or eaten straight out of the mixing bowl!
Salmon salad three ways
A classic salmon salad filling combines mayonnaise, diced celery, and finely chopped red onion for crunch and zest. Add lemon juice to brighten the flavors and a sprinkle of dill or parsley for freshness. For a tangier twist, try Greek yogurt instead of mayo.
If you crave something heartier, mix the salmon with cream cheese for a rich, spreadable texture that tastes great on bagels. Capers can enhance the flavor with a briny kick, while sliced cucumbers offer a refreshing contrast.
For spice lovers, mix canned salmon with a dash or two of hot sauce or a pinch of cayenne pepper. Stir in diced jalapeños for an extra kick. This spicy filling pairs well with crusty bread or toasted rolls.
Whether you prefer classic, creamy, or spicy, canned salmon can transform an ordinary sandwich into something special. So, the next time you're thinking about tuna, reach for a can of salmon instead. If you're unsure which brand to choose, Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of canned salmon brands can give you some insight. Our favorite is Drifters Fish, but there are many other great options as well.