Forget Tuna: This Canned Fish Makes The Perfect Sandwich Filling

Tuna often gets all the hype when it comes to quick and easy sandwich fillings. But if you're looking to switch things up, canned salmon is a fantastic alternative. You should know canned salmon offers rich flavor, nutritional benefits, and lots of versatility. Whether packing a lunch or whipping up a casual dinner, this tinned fish can seriously elevate your sandwich game. Salmon is a great source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and nutrients like vitamin D and niacin. It has a richer flavor and meatier texture than tuna, so it stands up well to seasonings and other mix-ins.

To make your sandwich filling, avoid a common canned salmon mistake and drain it thoroughly. Then, remove the bones and skin if you like. While some brands are pre-cleaned, others may include these parts — they are quite soft and totally fine to eat, but they can affect the texture. Next, flake the salmon into a bowl and add a few simple ingredients to build flavor and achieve a creamy consistency. Not only is salmon salad perfect for a sandwich, but it is also great on top of leafy greens, scooped up with crackers, or eaten straight out of the mixing bowl!