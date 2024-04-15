8 Mistakes You're Probably Making With Canned Salmon

When you open up a can of salmon, the first thing you probably notice is the liquid the fish is sitting in. You should absolutely drain canned salmon before eating, as this liquid can dilute flavors and affect the texture of your dish (making it overly soft and squishy), no matter what you're putting the salmon in. You can even rinse the meat to dilute the fish smell if you don't like it. This smell may be stronger in lower-quality brands of canned salmon. What's great is that draining and rinsing have little impact on the nutritional value, so you're still getting those vital nutrients.

The easiest way to drain and rinse salmon starts by dumping out the can's contents into a strainer. This will eliminate all liquids and leave behind the meat. You can then rinse it directly under the tap if you wish. However, if you don't have a strainer, there are still ways to get rid of the liquid. The simplest way is to completely open the top, push it back down onto the surface of the salmon (so that it holds the meat in but allows the liquid to escape) then tip the can upside-down. For another method, instead of opening the top, you can first puncture two holes in the can and then drain the liquid through those holes.