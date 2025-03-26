Crucial Steps You Can't Skip When Thawing Chicken

Thawing frozen chicken might seem like a straightforward kitchen task, but as with many things, there are right and wrong ways to do it. Kory Foltz, the director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort shared with Daily Meal his expert advice on the best method to thaw frozen chicken — and yes, it's in the refrigerator, but it's not quite that simple either.

When it comes to thawing a package of frozen chicken, "the number one biggest concern is allowing the air to circulate around it," Foltz explained, "and ensuring that no liquids escape and contaminate anything else in your refrigerator." Raw chicken contains serious bacterial risks and should not contact anything else in the fridge — and, "when you thaw chicken, always cook it right away," he added. To ensure these basic rules are followed, there are a few steps to guide you along.