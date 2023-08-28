Here's The Best Way To Freeze Fresh Shrimp

Though many cooks swear by using frozen shrimp in the kitchen for their convenience, sometimes only fresh shrimp will do — especially if you have access to fresh local catch straight from the ocean. However, if you have extra raw shrimp and need to preserve them for later, the freezer is the way to go. Fresh shrimp only last for a day or two in the fridge before quality starts to deteriorate, and you don't want to end up with slimy, smelly, unsafe shellfish.

Luckily, freezing shrimp is easy, and doing so in the proper way will minimize any effect on the food's flavor and texture. The best way to freeze shrimp is directly from the refrigerator (make sure to let them chill a bit before moving them to the freezer); simply place the shrimp in freezer containers or freezer-safe storage bags and seal them with an inch of clearance from the top.

These steps will help ensure that you maintain the crustacean's integrity. However, there are a few things to keep in mind to get your shrimp ready for freezing.