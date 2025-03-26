This Secret Ingredient Ensures You Never Get Watery Chicken Pot Pie Again
When making the perfect chicken pot pie, achieving a rich, creamy filling without a watery consistency can be tricky. To learn the best tricks for thickening a pot pie filling, The Daily Meal spoke with Dan Whalen, cookbook author and founder of The Food in My Beard. Whalen, who has written several cookbooks, including "Nachos for Dinner: Surprising Sheetpan Meals the Whole Family Will Love," shared his top tip for mastering this comforting classic. "My favorite 'secret ingredient' for thickening any sauce is dehydrated potato flakes or instant mashed potatoes," Whalen revealed. "You can easily add it a little at a time and watch the sauce thicken to your desired texture."
Whalen's tip is not only practical but also incredibly simple to incorporate. Since instant mashed potatoes are shelf-stable and easy to store, they make a convenient pantry staple for boosting pot pie sauces and other savory dishes. Try using potato flakes to thicken your runny scalloped potatoes or for a thicker pot of chicken and dumplings, for instance.
Potato flakes add oomph!
Another benefit of adding potato flakes? Dan Whalen told us "It also adds great potato flavor!" But he notes, "Use an unflavored one so you can control the flavors." Or, if you know what flavors you're going for in your pot pie, pick up a box of already flavored potato flakes, such as garlic or sour cream and chive.
Another reliable thickening method is adding a splash of heavy cream. This enriches the sauce while contributing a velvety texture that pairs perfectly with tender chicken and vegetables. For best results, stir in the cream toward the end of cooking to maintain its richness. Those seeking an alternative approach should consider adding a cornstarch slurry. Mixing equal parts cornstarch and cold water before stirring it into the sauce can quickly thicken the mixture, plus it's gluten-free. Cornstarch also works wonders on fixing runny mayo, so keep some handy.
Whether you opt for Whalen's potato flake trick, rich cream, or a simple cornstarch slurry, mastering the right consistency is key to a satisfying chicken pot pie. Using these techniques, you'll never have to endure a runny pot pie again.