This Secret Ingredient Ensures You Never Get Watery Chicken Pot Pie Again

Another benefit of adding potato flakes? Dan Whalen told us "It also adds great potato flavor!" But he notes, "Use an unflavored one so you can control the flavors." Or, if you know what flavors you're going for in your pot pie, pick up a box of already flavored potato flakes, such as garlic or sour cream and chive.

Another reliable thickening method is adding a splash of heavy cream. This enriches the sauce while contributing a velvety texture that pairs perfectly with tender chicken and vegetables. For best results, stir in the cream toward the end of cooking to maintain its richness. Those seeking an alternative approach should consider adding a cornstarch slurry. Mixing equal parts cornstarch and cold water before stirring it into the sauce can quickly thicken the mixture, plus it's gluten-free. Cornstarch also works wonders on fixing runny mayo, so keep some handy.

Whether you opt for Whalen's potato flake trick, rich cream, or a simple cornstarch slurry, mastering the right consistency is key to a satisfying chicken pot pie. Using these techniques, you'll never have to endure a runny pot pie again.