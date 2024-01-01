Runny Scalloped Potatoes? Just Add Potato Flakes

Potatoes are full of starchy goodness, and when you bake them in a rich, white sauce, they absorb a lot of the liquid as those starch molecules expand and gelatinize. Potato flakes (also sold as instant mashed potatoes) are simply cooked, dried, mashed potatoes that have been processed into little flat flakes. They are usually made with russets, which are the starchiest variety, and why they're the best type of potato for many dishes.

Instant mashed potatoes get a bad rap, but typically, if you look at the ingredients list on the back of the package of dried potato flakes, it will simply say "potatoes." They're great to have around when you need a side dish in a hurry, but they really shine as a thickener. As soon as you mix the flakes with anything wet, they will absorb the liquid and expand, which makes them useful for soups, sauces, and, yes ... runny scalloped potatoes.

If you find yourself faced with a soupy pan of potatoes, shake a few tablespoons of flakes into the sauce and mix them around with a fork or a small whisk. The flakes will soak up the extra liquid in a flash, and you can keep adding them until the sauce is at the proper thickness. Because they're simply dried potatoes, they will taste just like the rest of the potatoes in the dish. Don't go overboard, however, or you'll end up with a scalloped-mashed potato hybrid.