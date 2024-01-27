Potato Flakes Are The Secret Ingredient For A Thick Pot Of Chicken And Dumplings

If you're craving some comfort food, chicken and dumplings might just be exactly what you need. The dish often begins with a roux as a base — flour and fat that acts as a thickener. But sometimes, if your ratio of roux to liquid is off, your dish may not thicken up as much as you'd like it to. Or, perhaps you just want to cut out a step and omit the roux altogether. Fortunately, there is a way to make your chicken and dumplings thicker and heartier in a fraction of the time.

All you'll need to do is sprinkle in some dehydrated potato flakes to your other liquid ingredients. Boxes of instant mashed potatoes can be found in most grocery stores, and often cost only a few dollars. The pantry staple can be kept on hand to make a delicious side for your dinner, but it'll also come in handy when thickening soups and stews — like chicken and dumplings.

When the potato flakes are added in, they'll absorb the excess liquid, making for a thicker stew. Start slowly, adding in only a little at a time. Gradually add more, whisking to make sure the chicken and dumpling stew reaches your desired consistency.