This US President Cooked His Steaks Like A Caveman
Experts might be upset by the idea of hurling a hunk of meat directly into the flames over which it's being cooked, but one of America's former presidents provided proof that the process can, at times, result in something genuinely drool-worthy. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the U.S., reportedly blended his cooking with theatrics by flinging the steaks of his guests directly onto smoldering coals. His caveman style shocked most, but the emotion eventually molded into appreciation, as the steaks often turned out to be exquisite.
The Texas-born former president mostly picked enormously thick cuts for his feasts, sometimes as big as 4 inches, but surprisingly grilled them to a tee. The direct contact between the coals and meat gave the steaks a smoky aroma, creating a crusty, dark char with pink, juicy insides.
Eisenhower, whose most-loved restaurant was a Washington-based Chinese-American joint called Sun Chop Suey, was clearly a cuisine connoisseur. There's even an Eisenhower library of recipes (both his creations and recipes he collected), which gives you a peek into his love for food. It even has a section about various meat cuts and how to cook them (incidentally, we have one, too). But out of all his creations, his steaks are what truly became a cherished piece of food history. The recipe was even published in a newspaper in 1953 and went on to gain the moniker of Eisenhower beefsteak — and, later, a dirty steak or caveman steak.
Things you need to get right for an Eisenhower steak
It's not mandatory to throw your steaks onto burning coals to make a dirty steak unless you're trying to be like Ike (or if you're a purist). For those feeling less adventurous, a grill works fine, if not exactly the same ... and without the likelihood of tasting ash. Either way, the former U.S. president was particular about a few things in his game of smoke and fire when grilling a dirty steak. He had a clear preference for the cut of meat — a nice, thick New York strip. But if you're trying it out for the first time, it's best to stay under 3 inches to avoid costly mistakes.
President Eisenhower also liked to keep it simple with four ingredients: oil, a garlic rub, and salt and pepper. But as they say, the simplest dishes are often the hardest to get right, and Ike knew what he was doing. When it came to seasoning, he went all in using a generous amount of everything.
Of course, depending on your taste, you can always improvise on that, but never forget this charcoal grilling tip (and we've got more if you're curious): Preheating can make or break your grilling game. Remember, it's the extreme heat that gives the meat a more professional sear, and that's even more crucial for this recipe. No matter how you choose to improvise, the secret to a great dirty steak lies primarily in a touch of Eisenhower's fearless style.