This US President Cooked His Steaks Like A Caveman

Experts might be upset by the idea of hurling a hunk of meat directly into the flames over which it's being cooked, but one of America's former presidents provided proof that the process can, at times, result in something genuinely drool-worthy. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the U.S., reportedly blended his cooking with theatrics by flinging the steaks of his guests directly onto smoldering coals. His caveman style shocked most, but the emotion eventually molded into appreciation, as the steaks often turned out to be exquisite.

The Texas-born former president mostly picked enormously thick cuts for his feasts, sometimes as big as 4 inches, but surprisingly grilled them to a tee. The direct contact between the coals and meat gave the steaks a smoky aroma, creating a crusty, dark char with pink, juicy insides.

Eisenhower, whose most-loved restaurant was a Washington-based Chinese-American joint called Sun Chop Suey, was clearly a cuisine connoisseur. There's even an Eisenhower library of recipes (both his creations and recipes he collected), which gives you a peek into his love for food. It even has a section about various meat cuts and how to cook them (incidentally, we have one, too). But out of all his creations, his steaks are what truly became a cherished piece of food history. The recipe was even published in a newspaper in 1953 and went on to gain the moniker of Eisenhower beefsteak — and, later, a dirty steak or caveman steak.