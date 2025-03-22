This 3-Ingredient Breakfast Shot Is The Perfect Way To Welcome The Weekend

Are you looking to add a little more spirit to your weekend brunch or another way to spice up a Sunday Funday? We have the perfect shot that creatively combines breakfast flavors into liquid form. It's aptly named the "Irish breakfast shot" and contains three simple ingredients: Irish whiskey, butterscotch schnapps, and orange juice.

The Irish breakfast shot, also known as the pancake shot, surged in popularity in the 2010s and is currently experiencing a welcomed revival. While its exact origins remain unclear, this tasty drink gained traction on American college campuses before spreading nationwide. Nowadays, it's featured on menus across the country, particularly in trendy pubs. But if you are making your own, we recommend checking out our ranking of Irish whiskeys to get started. Rest assured, whichever whiskey you choose will offer a warm, oaky base, while butterscotch schnapps has that buttery, caramel-like taste reminiscent of pancake syrup. Orange juice softens the stronger spirits while tying all flavors together into a satisfying, breakfast-inspired experience.

Ready to try it? Preparing the shot couldn't be easier. Make sure all ingredients are well-chilled, and choose between two methods. Either combine 1 ounce of Irish whiskey, ½ ounce of butterscotch schnapps, and ½ ounce of orange juice directly in a shot glass or mix just the whiskey and schnapps and serve the orange juice as a separate chaser. Like your preferred way of cooking eggs, you'll quickly discover which style you enjoy more. And however you prep your shot, garnish it with a small strip of crispy bacon to round out those scrumptious breakfast flavors.