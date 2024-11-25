Level Up The Flavor Of Your Bacon With One Simple Step

If there's one ingredient that most people can agree truly stands on its own, it's bacon. The delicious slices of pork belly (or other sources such as turkey, salmon, or even banana peels), made crispy or chewy as you prefer, are bursting with salty, savory, umami goodness that makes everything better. So how do you improve on an improver?

You season it. And not just with salt, which, despite the inherent saltiness of bacon, is still a great seasoning to add. No, you can add almost anything to your bacon to give it whole new world of flavors and make it that much easier to slip into a new recipe.

Before you balk at the idea, consider the massive variety of bacon you can get from your local supermarket. Smoked kinds of bacon such as hickory or applewood, no-sugar-added bacon, and cured vs. uncured bacon. If all these bacon suppliers can do unique things to add flavors, why can't you?