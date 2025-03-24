The Progresso Brand Soup You Need To Stock Up On

Progresso is a reliable soup brand with a plethora of flavors, but some are better than others. To help you figure out the best ones to choose from as you're scouring the soup aisle to stock your cupboard, Daily Meal ranked 14 Progresso soups — and one came out on top: the chicken and sausage gumbo.

Our tester ranked the soups based on quality, flavor, texture, and seasoning, leaving out the price since all flavors are priced the same. With all that in mind, the tester found the chicken and sausage gumbo "overflowing with flavor, brimming with spice, and as hearty and filling as any canned soup you'll find."

Further, there was no shortage of chicken, sausage, or veggies — including celery, green bell pepper, and okra — and the flavor was smoky and a bit spicy. The broth base is thick and filling, making it hearty like a stew, but not too thick to be a soup. It may just be the perfect solution for when you're craving a tasty Cajun or Creole dish but don't have time to make your own chicken and sausage gumbo.