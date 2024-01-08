The 3 Ingredients That Are Essential For A Traditional Gumbo

Some of the best food you'll ever have is from New Orleans, Louisiana. They're known for some of the world's most influential and delicious dishes, everything from Creole to Cajun and all those spicy flavors in between. One of the most famous foods to come from New Orleans is gumbo. While it's claimed by Cajun culture in today's world, the history of gumbo stems from three very different, wide-ranging cultures: West African, Native American, and European. In fact, the name for this dish originates from the West African word for okra, "ki ngombo." In many versions of today's gumbo, you can find okra used to add more body to its texture.

Well, just like gumbo wouldn't be complete without its three cultures, it also wouldn't be complete without three necessary ingredients: green bell peppers, onions, and celery. These three gumbo qualifiers are also known in Cajun cooking as the holy trinity of vegetables. Whether you're preparing a gumbo featuring shrimp, chicken, beef, or pork, it is imperative to incorporate these three elements; without them, it technically falls short of being a genuine gumbo.