The 3 Ingredients That Are Essential For A Traditional Gumbo
Some of the best food you'll ever have is from New Orleans, Louisiana. They're known for some of the world's most influential and delicious dishes, everything from Creole to Cajun and all those spicy flavors in between. One of the most famous foods to come from New Orleans is gumbo. While it's claimed by Cajun culture in today's world, the history of gumbo stems from three very different, wide-ranging cultures: West African, Native American, and European. In fact, the name for this dish originates from the West African word for okra, "ki ngombo." In many versions of today's gumbo, you can find okra used to add more body to its texture.
Well, just like gumbo wouldn't be complete without its three cultures, it also wouldn't be complete without three necessary ingredients: green bell peppers, onions, and celery. These three gumbo qualifiers are also known in Cajun cooking as the holy trinity of vegetables. Whether you're preparing a gumbo featuring shrimp, chicken, beef, or pork, it is imperative to incorporate these three elements; without them, it technically falls short of being a genuine gumbo.
The 3 ingredients you need for a gumbo
When you're creating the base for your gumbo, one of the first things to do is get your holy trinity of vegetables ready. This Cajun trio bears a resemblance to the French mirepoix, a base for many French dishes comprising carrots, onions, and celery. The key distinction lies in the Cajun trifecta, where green bell peppers replace carrots. This modification adds a unique touch, possibly in response to locals' inclination towards savory flavors and the region's advantageous growing conditions.
The important thing is to get the ratio right when starting with your mix of vegetables. Use a 1:1:1 ratio for the bell peppers, onions, and celery. Dice each one into ½ inch pieces, then toss them into a pan with some unsalted butter or olive oil on a medium flame. Stir them well and get them soft. Once you've done this, the base will be ready. Now you can celebrate! You are ready to start marking gumbos and Cajun meals.
Meals you can make with this vegetable base
You can now use your holy trinity of vegetables as the base to create the most divine gumbos. The best thing to do is start with a basic gumbo to get yourself going. Make yourself an authentic New Orleans gumbo with some of your holy trinity of veggies, and throw in some chicken, sausage, and shrimp. Lastly, don't forget the rice, which could be either New Orleans dirty rice or some rice dressing. It's up to you which one you go for, as both are authentic and delicious. When it comes to the sausage, make sure it's andouille sausage. If you don't have any, you can substitute with Polska Kielbasa.
Next, you'll want to take things up a notch. It'll be time to experiment with your gumbo. Try making a seafood gumbo with crab meat, shrimp, chicken broth, and andouille sausage. Let's go further. I hear a quack in the distance, and the bird it came from sounds rather juicy. Folks, it's time for your introduction to the duck gumbo. Smoke yourself some duck, get their legs out, and whip up the duck fat for the roux. Once you've had this dish, you'll be hooked. Now, go out there and make some great gumbo!