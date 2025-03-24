Yes, You Can Safely Freeze Fried Chicken (But Here's Why You May Not Want To)

When you cook more food than you are able to eat, freezing the leftovers can be a common-sense solution. It gives you a lot more time to finish your bounty before it spoils. However, the freezer can be a harsh environment for certain foods, including fried chicken.

Although your home freezer can safely extend the shelf life of fried chicken for several months, it is a storage option of last resort. Freezing fried chicken in airtight, freezer-safe containers or bags will keep the meat safe to eat, but it comes at the cost of the chicken skin's crunchiness — the texture will never be the same after going in the freezer.

Fried chicken skin retains a lot of grease from the fryer, which can contribute to sogginess whether the chicken is stored in the fridge or freezer. Over time, this added moisture makes fried chicken skin susceptible to freezer burn, so proper storage is critical if you do freeze fried chicken. For best results, freeze the chicken on a sheet pan first. Then wrap each piece individually in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before storing. Just be sure to eat it within four months for the freshest taste and texture — and sooner is better.