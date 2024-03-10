That Leftover Fried Chicken Is Perfect For An Elevated Chicken Salad

While leftover fried chicken is perfectly acceptable to add on top of a salad straight from the fridge, you can reheat the chicken first for some temperature contrast. You could simply pop those leftover pieces of fried chicken into the microwave, but often, the microwave turns fried chicken's crispy outer texture into slimy mush. Instead, preheat the oven to 400 F and cook the chicken on a sheet pan for about 12-15 minutes. This is the perfect amount of time to keep the chicken crispy and juicy without making it too dry. If you have one, you can also pop it into an air fryer at 375 F for just under 5 minutes. But if you're making a chicken salad recipe instead of using the fried chicken as a topping, you can keep the chicken chilled.

If you're making a chicken salad using your fried chicken, you can substitute some other traditional ingredients to take your chicken salad to the next level. Add some buttermilk to your mayonnaise mixture to mimic the buttermilk batter of the fried chicken. This is also a perfect opportunity to spice things up by adding a few dashes of hot sauce into the mix. This spices up the creamy chicken salad, creating a nice flavor balance with the mayo or buttermilk. And instead of celery, why not throw in some chopped pickles for extra crunch?