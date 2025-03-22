The Cheap Pork Cut Used To Make Buckboard Bacon

When you think of bacon, there's probably a very specific image that comes to mind — and it's very likely that you're thinking of streaky bacon. Streaky bacon, which is also called "American bacon," comes from the pig's belly and is the variety of bacon that is by and far the most common (at least in the U.S.). But streaky bacon is far from the only variety of bacon out there. In fact, we have a whole guide to all the bacon varieties for you to read up on if you're interested.

If you're looking to save money and make homemade bacon, there's one variety you need to know about more than the others: buckboard bacon. Buckboard bacon, which is also known as "cottage bacon," is made from the pork butt (which is another term for shoulder). Cottage bacon is a bit leaner than streaky bacon and has a rich, porky flavor that some people prefer.

In addition to its flavor, pork butt is also much cheaper than the belly. For example, if you buy pork from Wild Fork, an online meat retailer, pork belly is priced at $7.98 per pound, while pork shoulder is priced at $4.48 per pound. In other words, pork shoulder is nearly half the price of pork belly — that's a lot of money saved over time. But this doesn't mean that buckboard bacon can't be just as delicious as streaky bacon.