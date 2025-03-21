Bologna Is The Affordable Way To Shake Up Burger Night
The best part about certain dishes is that they can be personalized, and burgers shoot up to the top of that list. That's what makes burger nights such a blast. There are a lot of unconventional burger toppings you can try. But some ingredients can unexpectedly drive up the cost of your burger night. So if you want to have customize your burger without breaking the bank, there's one ingredient that can save the day: good ol' bologna. It's inexpensive and, whether you're topping the burger or eating the bologna itself as a beef patty replacement, there are a lot of ways your burger and the bologna can be upgraded.
If you're sold on the idea, one great way to do this is to recreate the famous South Boston Speedway's Bologna burger. All you need for this recipe is thick-cut bologna, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, mayo, and mustard (no beef patty required!). Of course, the Speedway says there are a few secret ingredients they're keeping under wraps (they don't want you opening the next outlet), but these can be your go-to essentials.
One of the best ways to make your all-bologna burger stand out is by grilling each side of the thick-cut bologna until it develops that perfect char. In case you're adding cheese, cover it with a metal bowl after topping each slice until it melts into gooey perfection.
Choose the right bologna to make your burger stand out
There's a reason why bologna is cheap and a great alternative to ground beef. It is made with beef, chicken and pork trimmings and organ meats, then cooked, smoked and, at times, wrapped in a casing. The use of trimmings and excess parts is what makes it a more affordable cousin to the fancier mortadella. This — and the fact that it keeps for longer periods of time than other meats — was one of the reasons it was widely consumed during the Great Depression. It is also ubiquitous, so you don't have to worry about availability.
Finding well-made bologna can be tricky. To be selective, choose brands that use quality ingredients, and steer clear of those that keep their labels vague. Avoid products that list broad terms like "flavorings" but don't offer specifics. If you're buying from a deli counter, opt for high-quality, thick-cut bologna for better flavor and texture. If you're buying the meat from a butcher, ask for bologna that uses minimal fillers and has a good meat-to-binder ratio. Whether you're recreating the South Boston Speedway legend or forging your own path to burger greatness, these little quality checks will ensure your burger night is big on flavor and light on the wallet.