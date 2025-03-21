Bologna Is The Affordable Way To Shake Up Burger Night

The best part about certain dishes is that they can be personalized, and burgers shoot up to the top of that list. That's what makes burger nights such a blast. There are a lot of unconventional burger toppings you can try. But some ingredients can unexpectedly drive up the cost of your burger night. So if you want to have customize your burger without breaking the bank, there's one ingredient that can save the day: good ol' bologna. It's inexpensive and, whether you're topping the burger or eating the bologna itself as a beef patty replacement, there are a lot of ways your burger and the bologna can be upgraded.

If you're sold on the idea, one great way to do this is to recreate the famous South Boston Speedway's Bologna burger. All you need for this recipe is thick-cut bologna, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, mayo, and mustard (no beef patty required!). Of course, the Speedway says there are a few secret ingredients they're keeping under wraps (they don't want you opening the next outlet), but these can be your go-to essentials.

One of the best ways to make your all-bologna burger stand out is by grilling each side of the thick-cut bologna until it develops that perfect char. In case you're adding cheese, cover it with a metal bowl after topping each slice until it melts into gooey perfection.