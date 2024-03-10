The Reason Bologna Is So Cheap

The world is full of mystery. We live in an era of staggering scientific discoveries, but there are still innumerable areas in which human knowledge is dramatically limited. One food remains confounding to most consumers. Before you make your next sandwich, you should know what bologna is and why the mysterious meat is so inexpensive.

Though it is seemingly a modern meat product, you need to look back to 1600s Italy to uncover the ancient origins of the bologna sandwich. The food has gone through a lot of changes over the centuries, and American sandwich bologna as we understand it is an amalgamation of different meats stuffed into edible sheaths in a manner that is comparable to a hot dog. In fact, many will contend that bologna is just a flat hot dog. The mix of meats, processed nature, and also the social history of this supermarket staple all played a part in bologna becoming a bargain bite.