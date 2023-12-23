What Kind Of Meat Is Steak-Umm Made Of?

If you grew up in the '70s and '80s, you know that it was the era of Steak-Umms. These thin slices of meat hit the scene in 1969 thanks to their invention by Gene Gagliardi, an heir to a Philadelphia-based meat business. Later it became iconic to the unsupervised so-called latchkey kids of that time who needed something easy to cook without burning the house down. The super-thin steaks reigned supreme during that golden age of processed food, but they also earned a bit of an ugly reputation from people who thought they were some sort of mixed or fake meat. Steak-Umms, however, have always been made with 100% percent beef, which it says right on the front of the box.

Steak-Umms are not, however, made with prime cuts of sirloin and tenderloin. It's actually made by processing trimmed parts that are leftover after the major cuts of a cow are removed. So while it's indeed made with beef, it is also definitely processed, which is why people tend to think of Steak-Umms as some sort of mystery meat. Don't believe the naysayers, however, because Steak-Umms is definitely beef through and through.