New York And 30 More States Just Recalled This Common Coffee Creamer

A lot of people rely on coffee creamers to give their morning cup of joe a little flavor boost, but some International Delight customers have recently received a nasty surprise that is leading to the recall of two popular flavors. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) initiated the recall on February 21, 2025, affecting 12,500 cases of International Delight creamers sold in 31 states, from New York and Florida to Wyoming and New Mexico. The FDA's official announcement shows the complete list of states impacted by the recall. The two flavors named in the recall are International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer and the branded collaboration Cinnabon Coffee Creamer, each in a 32-ounce bottle size. The recall was issued over what the FDA says are "complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products."

Within the FDA's recall class system, this has been labeled as a Class II, which means there is a low chance of serious injuries or death. Still, enough worry over serious adverse effects with long-term consequences warrants a recall.