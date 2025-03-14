New York And 30 More States Just Recalled This Common Coffee Creamer
A lot of people rely on coffee creamers to give their morning cup of joe a little flavor boost, but some International Delight customers have recently received a nasty surprise that is leading to the recall of two popular flavors. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) initiated the recall on February 21, 2025, affecting 12,500 cases of International Delight creamers sold in 31 states, from New York and Florida to Wyoming and New Mexico. The FDA's official announcement shows the complete list of states impacted by the recall. The two flavors named in the recall are International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer and the branded collaboration Cinnabon Coffee Creamer, each in a 32-ounce bottle size. The recall was issued over what the FDA says are "complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products."
Within the FDA's recall class system, this has been labeled as a Class II, which means there is a low chance of serious injuries or death. Still, enough worry over serious adverse effects with long-term consequences warrants a recall.
International Delight Coffee Creamers are being recalled from 31 states due to spoilage
If you have either of these creamers in your fridge and are in one of the affected states, they should be thrown out or returned immediately to the retailer. The Hazelnut Coffee Creamers and Cinnabon Coffee Creamers affected by the recall are only from a specific date range, so check the labels. The hazelnut has a best-by date of July 2, 2025, with a plant code of 51-4114 S and a UPC of 04127102568, and for the Cinnabon flavor the best-by date is July 3, 2025, the plant code is 51-4114 S, and the UPC is 04127101993.
The specific illnesses reported related to the recall have not been disclosed, but if you have consumed either of these creamers and feel sick, contact a doctor immediately. If you have any questions about the recall, contact the International Delight Consumer Care Line at 1-800-441-3321. If you are worried about future recalls or general quality issues, you can always make your own coffee creamers at home.