The Major Cadbury Creme Eggs Recipe Change That Left Fans Divided

Cadbury Creme Eggs are a classic seasonal treat for Easter months, born from the Cadbury factory that inspired Willy Wonka. But despite their timeless appeal, it wasn't that long ago when the eggs underwent a major recipe change in the U.K. market that left some fans disappointed. But how much did that affect Cadbury's bottom line?

In 2015, Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, confirmed rumors that the Cadbury Creme Egg formula had changed. In the U.K., chocolate egg shells would now be made with standard milk chocolate instead of Cadbury's signature Dairy Milk. Cadbury Dairy Milk uses liquid milk instead of powdered, and a variety of fats in addition to cocoa butter, so British fans used to the unique flavor and texture were devastated.

Defending against customer outrage, a Cadbury spokesperson insisted to The Sun (via The Telegraph) that "The Creme Egg has never been called the Cadbury's Dairy Milk Creme Egg. We have never played on the fact that Dairy Milk chocolate was used." But it didn't stop outraged consumers from calling the "monster" egg "nothing less than an abomination," as one Guardian article said.