The Major Cadbury Creme Eggs Recipe Change That Left Fans Divided
Cadbury Creme Eggs are a classic seasonal treat for Easter months, born from the Cadbury factory that inspired Willy Wonka. But despite their timeless appeal, it wasn't that long ago when the eggs underwent a major recipe change in the U.K. market that left some fans disappointed. But how much did that affect Cadbury's bottom line?
In 2015, Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, confirmed rumors that the Cadbury Creme Egg formula had changed. In the U.K., chocolate egg shells would now be made with standard milk chocolate instead of Cadbury's signature Dairy Milk. Cadbury Dairy Milk uses liquid milk instead of powdered, and a variety of fats in addition to cocoa butter, so British fans used to the unique flavor and texture were devastated.
Defending against customer outrage, a Cadbury spokesperson insisted to The Sun (via The Telegraph) that "The Creme Egg has never been called the Cadbury's Dairy Milk Creme Egg. We have never played on the fact that Dairy Milk chocolate was used." But it didn't stop outraged consumers from calling the "monster" egg "nothing less than an abomination," as one Guardian article said.
How Cadbury survived egg-gate
Britons were outraged in 2015 that their Cadbury Creme Eggs had changed, but the fury did not translate to a lasting impact on the company's finances. According to data gathered by Statista, Cadbury's brand value has increased by nearly 66% since 2018, with only two years of minor value loss. The eggs remain popular post-change, both on their own and in a range of Cadbury Creme Egg-based recipes.
Cadbury's diversified business ensured multiple income streams amid the British egg-gate. Although its products are available on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, Cadbury chocolates are very different in the U.K. versus the U.S. British Cadbury products are still made in Britain, but its American products are made in America by Hershey — except for Creme Eggs, which are made in Canada.
One reason for these cross-ocean differences has to do with local law. Cadbury's original Dairy Milk recipe, which uses additional fats like vegetable oil for an ultra-smooth texture, cannot legally be sold as "chocolate" under U.S. regulations. American consumers have only known the "new" Creme Egg — unless they bought an imported one (which became illegal in 2015) or traveled to Britain.