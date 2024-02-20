14 Ways To Use Cadbury Creme Eggs You Probably Never Considered

Who doesn't love a Cadbury Creme Egg? These delectable little treats have been capturing hearts since 1971, and what used to be a firmly British confection is now available all over the world. Typically only available from January to Easter, Cadbury's Creme Eggs are a tale of two halves. The outside of the candy is a thick wall of chocolate, formed into an egg shape, with the inside containing a two-tone sweet sugar fondant, complete with its own orange "yolk."

The combination of its visual appeal and its unique taste makes the Creme Egg a showstopping chocolate that most people enjoy on its own. The creativity of the Cadbury Creme Egg, though, begs the question: What if we got a little creative with how we ate it, too? The truth is that there are dozens of ways to incorporate Cadbury's Creme Eggs into recipes that can make your desserts festive, fancy, and freakin' delicious. As well as this, Creme Eggs can be used in combinations you may never have expected (a Creme Egg cocktail, anyone?), elevating the sweet treat to new heights. After checking out these wild and wonderful ways to use Cadbury Creme Eggs, you'll never eat them the same way again.