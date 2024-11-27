How A Chef Perfectly Pairs Beer With Different Stews

If you're looking for a way to take your homemade stew to the next level, look no further than your favorite beer — either to add directly into your batch or to simply drink alongside your bowl. If you opt to add it to the pot, beer can make your stew more flavorful and complex. It can also help tenderize the meat, ensuring the perfect texture in your stew. With so many different types of beer out there, how do you know which to use?

Daily Meal spoke with an expert — Hammed, a chef, recipe developer, and author of the blog "The Prince Eats" — to find out. When adding beer to stew, the variety you choose must be one you actually like. Hammed says, "There's nothing more disappointing than spoiling the seasonal flavors of a delicious stew with a beer you really don't enjoy."

This tip will help you narrow down your selection. If you don't like dark beer or aren't a fan of particularly bitter IPAs, you probably won't like how either one tastes in (or alongside) your stew, so there's no point in trying it out. You also need to keep complementary flavors in mind. Hammed offers, "Depending on whether the stew is meaty, hearty, or vegetable-based, you want to choose a beer that elevates the stew and doesn't drown out the flavors."

If you're new to cooking, this tip could be a little intimidating. Luckily, Hammed stepped in to save the day and offer some great examples of beer and stew pairings.