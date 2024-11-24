Beer Is A Great Addition To Stew, But There's A Catch

When the weather starts to get colder nothing hits the spot quite like a rich, hearty bowl of stew. It's warm, filling, and full of slow-cooked ingredients bursting with flavor. Best of all, most stews are easy to make — cooking time is what deepens the flavor.

One of the best ingredients you can use to enhance the flavor of stew is beer. Look no further than the famed Beef and Guinness stew for proof of that. But beer is an ingredient that's easy to misuse. To get some expert advice on using beer in a stew recipe, Daily Meal spoke exclusively to Hammed, chef, recipe developer, and author of the blog The Prince Eats.

Hammed told us, "if incorporating beer in your stew, be sure to research beer pairings which complement the feature ingredient in the recipe." He continued with an example, saying "you wouldn't want to use a beer with fruity notes for a hearty beef stew. The flavor contrast is just too polarizing." So what does the right beer do for your stew?