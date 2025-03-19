You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Historically Accurate Grog
If you've ever wanted to drink like an 18th-century sailor, you're in luck — traditional grog only requires two simple ingredients. This historic beverage, most famously associated with the British Royal Navy, was originally just rum mixed with water.
The practice dates back to 1740 when Admiral Edward Vernon, nicknamed "Old Grog" for his signature grogram cloak, ordered that sailors' daily rum rations be diluted to curb excessive drinking and improve discipline. While the measure was not exactly a hit with the crew, the name "grog" stuck, and the drink became a staple.
Over time, grog evolved to include ingredients like citrus and sugar. However, if you're after the real deal, all you need is that rum and water (and if you're new to rum, these tips will get you started).
Why the daily rum?
The Royal Navy's long-standing tradition of the daily rum ration, or "tot," may seem unusual, but there was a reason behind it. Initially, sailors were given a beer allowance, but stronger spirits like rum took its place as voyages grew longer and fresh water supplies became unreliable.
Admiral Edward Vernon was concerned about the effects of excessive drinking on sailors and issued an order to dilute the rum with water (2 parts water to 1 part rum). Alcohol, meanwhile, would enhance the flavor of the water and potentially kill germs. Plus, the rum didn't spoil.
This weaker mixture, later known as "grog," helped curb drunkenness while still keeping morale relatively high. The eventual addition of sugar and lime (or other citrus) made the drink tastier, and lime was considered an antidote for scurvy, which is a disease caused by a vitamin C deficiency.
From 'Black Tot Day' to grog today
Over time, the rum ration was further reduced until it was finally abolished on July 31, 1970 — an event now known as Black Tot Day. Although the tradition ended, grog remains a symbol of naval history and camaraderie.
With modern iterations, you'll see creative additions like brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, or slices of citrus for garnish. Such cocktails are reminiscent of a traditional hot toddy, which also includes black tea, honey, ginger, and anise. Consider adding some of those ingredients to your grog to experiment further.
When it comes to the rum itself, you could also use the spiced kind for extra flavor. As for whether to choose white or dark rum (read our guide to learn the difference), either variety will do, so it comes down to personal preference. If you're not sure which you like, maybe sample a few in this "Hold My Grog" pirate shot glass.