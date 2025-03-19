You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Historically Accurate Grog

If you've ever wanted to drink like an 18th-century sailor, you're in luck — traditional grog only requires two simple ingredients. This historic beverage, most famously associated with the British Royal Navy, was originally just rum mixed with water.

The practice dates back to 1740 when Admiral Edward Vernon, nicknamed "Old Grog" for his signature grogram cloak, ordered that sailors' daily rum rations be diluted to curb excessive drinking and improve discipline. While the measure was not exactly a hit with the crew, the name "grog" stuck, and the drink became a staple.

Over time, grog evolved to include ingredients like citrus and sugar. However, if you're after the real deal, all you need is that rum and water (and if you're new to rum, these tips will get you started).