This Will Happen To You If You Eat A Banana Every Day

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as we've all heard, but it's not the only food that could keep the doctor visits at bay. Bananas are more than a versatile fruit — the superfood is loaded with essential vitamins, nutrients, fiber, and natural sugars. By incorporating just one banana into your daily diet, you can support your body's overall health and well-being. This means you don't necessarily have to skip on that banana bread or banana split.

Sure, the sweetness of desserts will probably offset the healthier aspects of the fruit, but we still say more power to you! By adding bananas to your diet, whether you're eating them plain, in dried, chip form, or sliced on top of a smoothie bowl, you'll be doing your body a lot of good.

All we're really trying to say is don't underestimate the power of this simple snack. As a nutritional powerhouse, bananas can aid your heart health, brain function, and digestive system — and that's just the beginning of it. Here, we've gathered several of the ways bananas can help your body on an everyday basis.