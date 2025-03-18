The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In This Aldi Tortelloni

Using breadcrumbs as the first ingredient could indicate an effort to stretch the filling while reducing the amount of cheese. Cheese can be one of the most expensive components of filled pasta, so swapping in a lower-cost ingredient like breadcrumbs allows Aldi to keep prices low while maintaining a profitable product.

This practice isn't unique to Aldi. Many food manufacturers use fillers to balance taste, texture, and affordability. However, some customers may feel that a "cheese tortelloni" product should contain more cheese than anything else.

For budget-conscious shoppers, Aldi's version remains a convenient and affordable option. Plus, you can find a bunch of items to go along with your pasta at Aldi that are cheaper than they are at other grocery stores, such as canned tomatoes, skinless chicken breast, and fresh spinach. However, if you prefer a more authentic cheese filling, it's worth checking the ingredients before purchasing. If you want a genuinely cheese-forward experience, a different brand, like Costco's Kirkland five cheese tortelloni (in which cheese is the first filling ingredient), or homemade tortelloni might be better.