The Ingredient In Aldi's Cottage Cheese That Upset Shoppers

Some Aldi shoppers were recently surprised to find an unexpected ingredient in their cottage cheese: modified food starch. A discussion on Reddit brought attention to this, with users questioning why a seemingly simple product like cottage cheese would need an additive beyond the basic ingredients of milk, cream, and cultures.

The original post, titled "Why do we need modified food starch added to our cottage cheese?" started a thread among shoppers who prefer their dairy products to be as natural as possible. Some Redditors shared concerns over unnecessary additives, while others explained that modified food starch is commonly used to improve texture and consistency. Modified food starch is often added to cottage cheese as a thickener and stabilizer. It helps prevent the separation of liquids (whey) from the curds, creating a creamier texture. This is especially useful in low-fat or fat-free varieties, which can be more watery. Additionally, modified food starch can extend a product's shelf life, which can be useful, because if your cottage cheese gets moldy, it's time to toss it. Modified food starch can also improve the eating experience by maintaining a uniform consistency, as there is a scientific reason why cottage cheese can be so unpredictable.

However, many shoppers feel that cottage cheese should be made with minimal ingredients, especially since some brands produce it without thickeners. Traditional cottage cheese relies on curd formation and natural whey retention to achieve its texture, leading some consumers to believe that additives are unnecessary.