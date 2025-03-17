Why This Hard-To-Pronounce Ingredient Is In Texas Roadhouse's Mac And Cheese

Texas Roadhouse is known for its hand-cut steaks, buttery rolls, and comfort food. One of the fan-favorite side dishes on the menu is the creamy mac and cheese, but if you've ever checked the ingredient list, you may have spotted a name that's tricky to pronounce: sodium silicoaluminate. So, what is it, and why is it in Texas Roadhouse's mac and cheese?

Sodium silicoaluminate is a food additive commonly used as an anti-caking agent. It helps keep powdered ingredients, like cheese powder, from clumping. In mac and cheese, it's likely included in the cheese sauce mix to ensure a smooth, even texture. The cheese powder could get lumpy without it, making the dish less enjoyable.

The FDA considers sodium silicoaluminate safe (as long as levels don't exceed 2%), and it's widely used in foods like powdered cheese, coffee creamers, and baking products. It helps keep ingredients fresh and easy to mix without affecting their flavors. While the name may sound complex, sodium silicoaluminate's task as part of Texas Roadhouse's mac and cheese is simple: Improve its consistency.