Panera Is Turning This Fan-Favorite Item Green To Ring In St Patrick's Day

In observance of Ireland's patron saint, St. Patrick's Day has developed into a holiday that celebrates all things Irish with music, drinking, and (of course) special foods. For instance, people like to eat Reuben sandwiches on this holiday, while grocers like Aldi often offer themed treats. Even restaurants join the festivities, and with just six days to go, Panera Bread told Daily Meal in an email that its bread bowl will be turning green this year.

The limited-time Pot of Gold bread bowl will be green on the inside and filled with the chain's macaroni and cheese bursting out of the top. Limited quantities will be available in select markets — such as Boston, Chicago, New York City, and St. Louis — on March 16 and 17.