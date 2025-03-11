Panera Is Turning This Fan-Favorite Item Green To Ring In St Patrick's Day
In observance of Ireland's patron saint, St. Patrick's Day has developed into a holiday that celebrates all things Irish with music, drinking, and (of course) special foods. For instance, people like to eat Reuben sandwiches on this holiday, while grocers like Aldi often offer themed treats. Even restaurants join the festivities, and with just six days to go, Panera Bread told Daily Meal in an email that its bread bowl will be turning green this year.
The limited-time Pot of Gold bread bowl will be green on the inside and filled with the chain's macaroni and cheese bursting out of the top. Limited quantities will be available in select markets — such as Boston, Chicago, New York City, and St. Louis — on March 16 and 17.
Panera Bread will share a bit of luck with everyone
If you don't live in one of the select markets where Panera Bread will be offering its Pot of Gold, you still have a chance at luck during St. Patrick's Day 2025. The restaurant chain is also offering a bonus discount for its rewards members and launching a sweepstakes for the general public.
On March 16 and 17, MyPanera members can get $2 off any size of mac and cheese when they place their order. Plus, from March 16 to 21, anyone can enter the Panera Pot of Gold Sweepstakes by texting "LUCKY" to #31261 for the chance to win free mac and cheese for a year. Panera Bread's mac and cheese is famously creamy thanks to its rich blend of cheeses plus the addition of butter as well as milk and several milk-derived ingredients. So, getting it for free for a whole year could truly be a lucky reward!