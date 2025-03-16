Buy These Trader Joe's Store-Brand Groceries Now Because They Might Go Up In Price
The beloved grocery store Trader Joe's is known for offering high quality products at budget friendly prices. For many shoppers, Trader Joe's is a great way to save money on food, while also getting to explore a unique selection of ingredients, drinks, household products, snacks, and ready-made meals.
Unfortunately, new data suggests that some of Trader Joe's low prices on everyday items may potentially rise in 2025. As inflation continues to affect consumers, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts that food prices are going to get more expensive this year — increasing by 3.4%. Another factor that could contribute to rising costs are the new proposed tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump, which aim to target imports from countries like Mexico and Canada.
With these predicted price increases, grocery stores like Trader Joe's may have to alter prices in order to maintain a profit. If you are a fan of Trader Joe's, it would be a great idea to take a shopping trip in the near future to stock up on these fan favorite goods before a potential price increase is enacted. Whether you love canned Trader Joe's beverages, their frozen meals, award-winning snacks and candy, or their pantry essentials like olive oil, buying these items now could help you beat any future price bumps.
Trader Joe's Carne Asada Autentica
Trader Joe's Carne Asada Autentica is a beloved product, and one you may want to buy before prices potentially increase. Each package of Trader Joe's Carne Asada Autentica features boneless beef sirloin marinated in an assortment of authentic Mexican seasonings. This product is a delicious and easy addition to burritos or tacos, or can also be served as a main dish.
With Trader Joe's Carne Asada Autentica, making a delicious and flavorful meal is easy and inexpensive. Unfortunately, this item may be affected by price increases in 2025. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (USDA), the price of beef is expected to rise this year due to large demand and a limited supply. The USDA states: "Beef and veal prices are predicted to increase 3.2% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -4.6 to 11.8%."
With the price of beef predicted to increase, items like Trader Joe's Carne Asada Autentica, as well as their many other assortments of beef products, such as their fan-favorite beef bulgogi, could potentially get more expensive. If you love these products, purchasing them now may be the best financial decision.
Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork
The price of Trader Joe's beef is not the only protein that will potentially be affected by price increases. As one of Trader Joe's pork products, Trader Joe's Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork is another loved item worth buying as soon as possible to avoid spending even more money.
Their Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork is a ready-to-eat slow cooked pork that only requires heating before serving. This delicious protein is seasoned with a smoky and delicious flavor, making it a great addition to sandwiches, tacos, salads, or as a meal on its own. One Reddit reviewer states, "The hardwood smoked pulled pork is 10/10. Make a bowl, make nachos, crisp it in a skillet and eat by itself, whatever."
For those looking to save time and money, this smoked pulled pork is a great product choice. Unfortunately, the USDA predicts that the price of pork will also be affected by inflation in 2025. The USDA states: "Pork prices are predicted to increase 1.2% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -5.7 to 8.5%." Therefore, it's safe to assume this is a grocery item that'll be affected.
Trader Joe's Egg Bites
As one of the newer products to the store, Trader Joe's Egg Bites have quickly become a go-to breakfast item for many customers. These packaged products are a delicious and convenient protein source that are a perfect way to start each day. With flavors like spinach, kale, and cheese, cheddar cheese and turkey sausage, and cheese and uncured bacon, these fully cooked cage free egg bites appeal to many. One Reddit review states: "I love these! quick, easy, yummy, cheap, keto breakfast for anyone who doesn't have time in the AM."
Unfortunately, this product may be set to increase in price in the near future. The raising cost of eggs has been a national conversation, and it looks like the increases are far from over. USDA reports: "Egg prices are predicted to increase 41.1% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 15.0 to 74.9%." A 41.1% increase is no small amount, and in order to remain profitable, a price change may be necessary on egg-based items. If you want to try these delicious egg bites, it is advised to buy them sooner rather than later.
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
As one of the store's most beloved items, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups have earned a massive fanbase. The combination of this product's smooth and creamy peanut butter and rich dark chocolate shell make it the perfect sweet and salty snack. In addition, these peanut butter cups are made with high quality ingredients that are healthier than many other conventional candy competitors. One Reddit reviewer states, "If they ever get rid of these, I will be very upset. Best peanut butter cup on the market"
Much to the dismay of many fans, the price of these delicious sweet treats may rise in this coming year. The USDA notes, "Prices for sugar and sweets are predicted to increase by 6.4% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 2.9 to 10.1%." This dramatic increase could certainly lead to a decision to bump up the price of this Trader Joe's product.
If you are one of the many fans of this delicious sweet snack, it is a safe idea to stock up on a stash of Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. While the price increase is not confirmed, it is definitely a possibility for this item, as well as other members of Trader Joe's candy lines.
Trader Joe's Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu
Trader Joe's offers much more than just snacks, meals, and generic grocery products. In recent years, the store has pushed themselves to create new and inventive items, including a range of drinks. One such item is Trader Joe's Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu, which has become a favorite since its launch.
This refreshing drink is a great choice for shoppers looking to expand their palette and quench their thirst. Unfortunately for those looking to buy this item, the price of this drink may increase this year. According to the USDA, prices on non-alcoholic beverages are expected to increase in 2025: "Prices for nonalcoholic beverages are predicted to increase by 4.4% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 1.0 to 7.9%."
Trader Joe's has a variety of great non-alcoholic drinks that are great to stock up on incase prices increase later this year. If you are interested in trying Trader Joe's Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu, buying multiple packs to have on hand is not a bad idea.
Trader Joe's Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend
For shoppers looking for a convenient and nutritious way to boost their fruit and vegetable consumption, Trader Joe's Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend is a great option. This frozen smoothie blend includes blueberries, bananas, strawberries, dragon fruit, spinach, and kale. With its delicious and refreshing taste, this mix of fruits and vegetables makes healthy eating easy for shoppers.
As you have guessed, as predicted by the USDA, fruits and vegetables could become more expensive this year: "Prices for processed fruits and vegetables are predicted to increase by 1.1% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -3.3 to 5.7%." In addition, the price of fresh fruit is also expected to increase 2.4% in 2025. With these two factors in mind, it can be assumed that the price of Trader Joe's Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend could increase sometime this year. If you're a fan of this smoothie mix, stocking up on a couple of packages soon is advised.
Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The perfect addition to any dish, Trader Joe's Sicilian Selezione Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a standout in the store's extensive selection of oils. This olive oil has a smooth flavor, a peppery finish, and a hint of fruitiness in its taste, making it a great oil to top on salads, pastas, or to cook food in. Many fans love this oil for its delicious taste which comes at a somewhat affordable price. One member of the Trader Joe's team shared on Reddit, "Crew member here — we did a tasting recently and the Sicilian is easily the best that we keep in stock year round."
Unfortunately, this item and its fellow olive oils are all facing potential price increases this year due to rising costs. According to the USDA: "Prices for fats and oils are predicted to increase by 0.6% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -4.4 to 5.9%." If these predictions are accurate, now would be a smart time to purchase this olive oil at the cheapest price possible.
Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers
Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers are a sweet and irresistible candy treat that have become a staple of their candy section. These delicious gummy candies that are an elevated twist on Swedish Fish are molded as sea creatures like lobsters, dolphins, seahorses, and rockfish. In addition, these candies are a healthier alternative to others on the market, as Trader Joe's uses naturally derived colors and real fruit flavors to make these gummy snacks.
These addictive candies may also fall victim to inflation in 2025, as they contain sugar, an ingredient predicted to go up in price. The USDA reveals, "Prices for sugar and sweets are predicted to increase by 6.4% in 2025, with a prediction interval of 2.9 to 10.1%." Sadly, this could mean that Scandinavian Swimmers — and likely their sour counterparts — could become more expensive.
Trader Joe's Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings
Another incredible item from Trader Joe's are their Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. These delicious steamed dumplings feature a delicious broth with a pork and ginger filling, making each bite a burst of flavor. They are easy to prepare, making them a favorite amongst shoppers looking for easy and delicious meal options. One Reddit review shared: "This is one of my favorite items at Trader Joe's, the perfect ratio of ginger and pork."
Sadly, the USDA states, "Pork prices are predicted to increase 1.2% in 2025, with a prediction interval of -5.7 to 8.5%." These delicious soup dumplings are an easy item to stock up on and pack away in your freezer. While we do not know for sure if prices at Trader Joe's will rise this year, it is a great idea to play it safe and buy some of these fan-favorite items while they are still at a lower price point.