The Gluten-Free Flour You Need To Try For Fried Chicken

For those who think going gluten-free means giving up crispy, golden fried chicken, it's time to reconsider. While traditional flour gets the job done, there's a surprisingly effective alternative that delivers on both texture and flavor. Almond flour, made from finely ground almonds, fries up light and crunchy while adding a subtle nutty flavor that complements the seasoning. It's a staple in paleo and low-carb cooking, but its real appeal goes beyond dietary preferences — it simply makes great fried chicken.

Texture aside, almond flour also brings a different nutritional profile to the table. Unlike wheat flour, it's naturally lower in carbohydrates and contains a mix of protein and healthy fats, making it a practical swap for those looking to adjust their diet without sacrificing the crispy coating they love. More importantly, it does the job without feeling like a compromise. Making gluten-free junk food shouldn't have to mean losing the satisfaction factor, and almond flour proves that a simple ingredient switch can deliver on both taste and texture.

But before you start dredging and frying, there's more to know about why this ingredient deserves a spot in your kitchen. From getting the right level of crisp to ensuring the breading actually sticks, here's what you need to know before making the switch.