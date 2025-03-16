Despite What You Think, You Should Never Rinse The Rice For This Dish

One of the first things you learn about cooking rice is to rinse it thoroughly beforehand. This removes the starch, the substance that gives uncooked rice its signature texture, which is helpful for dishes where you want nice, fluffy grains. For some dishes, however, rinsing the rice can sabotage the entire dish before it even begins. This is especially true for risotto. Unlike other dishes where a rinse helps separate the grains, risotto depends on those starches to create its signature creaminess. Indeed, rinsing your rice is one of the biggest mistakes that can ruin your risotto, robbing you of the one thing that makes it silky and satisfying.

When you rinse risotto rice, you're literally washing away what makes it work. Risotto gets its creaminess from constant stirring, causing friction between the grains and releasing starch into the broth. Those starches need to be present to thicken the broth. If they're stripped away beforehand, the rice has to work overtime, and the end result won't be nearly as rich or cohesive. Instead of a beautifully emulsified dish, you'll end up with something thin and underwhelming.

What makes risotto rice unique is its naturally high amylopectin content, a starch that helps the grains release their thickening power as they cook. This, combined with risotto's short-grain structure, makes the rice naturally stickier than long-grain varieties like basmati or jasmine. It's similar to what makes sticky rice so sticky (check out our article to learn more), and in risotto, this is essential for getting the right texture.