What Makes Sticky Rice So ... Sticky?

Sticky rice, known also as "waxy rice" or "sweet rice," is a starchy rice that sticks together when cooked. While not a single type of rice like basmati or black rice, sticky rice is instead the term used for any starchy rice, meaning there are white, clear, and even purple sticky rice varieties.

Because there are so many variations of sticky rice, it doesn't have a singular origin. However, Laos in particular is known for its sticky rice, as it is the national dish. Sticky rice is also an important staple in China, appearing in Chinese folk stories over 2,000 years ago. Genetic research shows this grain originated somewhere around Southeast Asia, though it has since spread.

Sticky rice certainly lives up to its name, sticking to everything it touches from itself to other ingredients, but what makes it that way? While many questions hover around the history of sticky rice, the reason why sticky rice is sticky is much more concrete. While it's also called "glutinous rice," all rice is gluten-free and thus it finds its stickiness through a starch called "amylopectin."