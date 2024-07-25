What Makes Sticky Rice So ... Sticky?
Sticky rice, known also as "waxy rice" or "sweet rice," is a starchy rice that sticks together when cooked. While not a single type of rice like basmati or black rice, sticky rice is instead the term used for any starchy rice, meaning there are white, clear, and even purple sticky rice varieties.
Because there are so many variations of sticky rice, it doesn't have a singular origin. However, Laos in particular is known for its sticky rice, as it is the national dish. Sticky rice is also an important staple in China, appearing in Chinese folk stories over 2,000 years ago. Genetic research shows this grain originated somewhere around Southeast Asia, though it has since spread.
Sticky rice certainly lives up to its name, sticking to everything it touches from itself to other ingredients, but what makes it that way? While many questions hover around the history of sticky rice, the reason why sticky rice is sticky is much more concrete. While it's also called "glutinous rice," all rice is gluten-free and thus it finds its stickiness through a starch called "amylopectin."
The science of sticky rice
Sticky rice is often confused with sushi rice, however, they're sticky in different ways While sticky rice is inherently sticky, sushi rice is sticky because of its preparation.
Sticky rice is sticky because it has less amylose and more amylopectin, which helps cause stickiness. Amylose is water-insoluble, meaning it won't absorb water, while amylopectin will. High amylose levels lead to hard rice, which is a reason why sticky rice, which is lower in amylose is generally softer. The amylopectin becomes sticky when rice cooks due to starch gelatinization, where starch swells to absorb water. Therefore, more amylopectin results in more gelatinization, causing stickiness. This is why rice has to be steamed or cooked in hot water to become sticky since water is required to cause gelatinization. Gelatinization doesn't just occur in rice, but in any starchy substance when heated with water. This process is what makes pasta swell and soften when boiled, and it's what creates a gelly texture in sauces and creams.
Since rice is coated in starch, a much-needed tip for making sticky rice is to not over-rinse, which will remove the starchy layer that will become sticky. A trick for even stickier rice is to soak it in water first to absorb even more moisture for further gelatinization. This method also changes the amylose-amylopectin ratio of the rice, making it stickier.
Common types of sticky rice
Known for its inclusion in rice cakes, Japanese sticky rice, also known as "mochigome" or "mochi rice," has a sweet flavor which makes it a common component in Japanese desserts. Other common dishes featuring this sweet rice are mochi and sekihan.
Another common variety is Thai sweet rice, also known as "khao niao." It is often featured in sweets with coconut milk and sugary fruits like durian or mango like in the case of the classic Thai dessert mango sticky rice. It has a floral aroma and a longer grain than most other sticky rice types.
Another sticky rice that features in Thai desserts is black and purple glutinous rice. It is whole grain and gets its name from the indigo color it develops when cooked.
While commonly short-grain, sticky rice can be long-grain as well. However, sticky rice tends to be short-grain because it's starchier. For most Southeast Asian desserts, however, either the short- or long-grained variety will work, like in lotus-leaf wrapped Cantonese sticky rice and the delicious and easily prepared Vietnamese sticky rice.