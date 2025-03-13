Penne alla vodka is a classic for a reason. The vodka sauce — which is, essentially, a creamier version of a classic tomato sauce — can instantly elevate a basic bowl of pasta (even if you don't know exactly what the vodka does to the sauce, which our article can explain). And if you're trying to perfect a homemade vodka sauce, then you need to know about this mistake that you should look out for, according to an expert who spoke with Daily Meal. The expert in question is Dan Pelosi, who's known as GrossyPelosi on his blog and who has partnered with McCain Regen Fries to promote regenerative farming.

The mistake you definitely don't want to make when cooking the sauce, per Pelosi, is to boil it instead of letting it simmer. Pelosi explains, "If you boil it, your cream will curdle, and [there are] many things you can reverse in cooking, but you cannot reverse from when your cream starts to curdle."

If you're unfamiliar, the difference between boiling and simmering is pretty simple. Simmering occurs at a cooler temperature than boiling (between 180 and 190 degrees Fahrenheit, versus 212 degrees Fahrenheit), and it's used for a longer and slower cook.