Boiling Vs Simmering: What's The Difference?

There are all sorts of cooking techniques out there; virtually every culture has contributed at least one or two unique methods by which to prepare food. But while culinary trends like sous vide or using liquid nitrogen are now all the rage, you can't become a good cook without learning the basics. These building blocks of food preparation are the foundation of learning to cook, so it's important to tell them apart. Sometimes that can be a little tough, though, because you run into two cooking techniques that are conceptually pretty similar.

Such is the case with boiling vs. simmering. The two both involve heating food in water, but that's where the similarities end. Ultimately, it's all about the water temperature involved, as boiling involves exposing the food to a lot more heat. As such, the situations in which you'd want to use each method in cooking are very, very different.