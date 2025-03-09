The 3 Best Ways To Make Cornbread Without Any Eggs

The true charm of cornbread lies in its texture, which is a perfect balance of crunch and cushiony softness. However, the road to finding that equilibrium in this Southern favorite is not always smooth. The process might feel even more daunting if you're planning to make cornbread without eggs, but soaring prices have left us no choice but to seek egg substitutes. Daily Meal asked Nisha Vora, recipe developer behind the vegan cooking website Rainbow Plant Life and author of the NY Times best-selling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor" for a few ways to make cornbread without eggs, without compromising on flavor or texture. Her insights came as a relief and inspired us to try an eggless cornbread recipe.

"Cornbread is one of those baked goods that doesn't actually need an egg substitute to turn out delicious," says Vora. For those wondering whether they can achieve a similarly creamy texture without eggs, the expert said there are several ways around it. "Eggs typically provide richness, lift, and structure, but you can achieve all those things and get a moist, tender crumb with a few techniques."