The Difference In Cornbread Depending On Where You Are In The US

When you think of cornbread, you may associate it with American Southern food. That notion isn't incorrect; cornbread is a classic staple in the regional cuisine. But depending on where you are in the United States, a plate of cornbread may vary.

Various foods are considered cornbread, such as Johnnycakes, hushpuppies, hoecakes, and crackling bread. But there are two main versions of this beloved dish — head north, and you'll find Northern-style cornbread and travel south to nosh on Southern-style cornbread. While both styles generally use the same ingredients — cornmeal, flour, eggs, and baking powder — the variance lies in the flavor and texture.

Northern-style cornbread tends to be sweeter, moister, and cake-like compared to its Southern counterpart. Of course, there have been different versions of cornbread since its original conception by Native Americans. But if one version were to be considered the authentic one, Southern-style cornbread would most likely be credited, given its history.