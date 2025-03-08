The 3 Best Egg Substitutes For Muffins, Hands Down

With the bird flu still prevalent, eggs have not only become more expensive than usual but limited supplies are making them harder to attain. In fact, many major grocery stores have started limiting egg purchases – depending on the store, this may mean each customer can only buy one or two cartons of eggs per day. With all of that in mind, if you're a home baker, you may find yourself out of eggs when you want to make, say, a batch of homemade muffins. So, to find out the best egg substitutes for muffins, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the recipe developer behind the vegan cooking website "Rainbow Plant Life" and the author of the NY Times best-selling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor."

Vora says, "There's no single best egg substitute for muffins — it really depends on the texture and structure you're going for, as well as the other ingredients in the muffin recipe." That being said, Vora has suggested three substitutes to choose between, based on what kind of muffin you have in mind: Aquafaba, flax eggs, or either sour cream or yogurt.