Our Favorite Ginger Ale Brand Actually Uses Real Ginger

Ginger ale is classic soda choice. Despite the name, some ginger ales get their flavor from extracts or natural flavorings that, in the latter case, may or may not include real ginger. At Daily Meal we have tested and ranked a dozen major brands of ginger ale, and it's little surprise that our favorite is among those made from real ginger: Reed's Real ginger ale.

As soon as you crack open a can or bottle of Reed's Real ginger ale, the first thing you notice is a strong gingery aroma — courtesy of the pressed organic ginger that gives the brand its equally memorable flavor. The bubbles are crisp and long-lasting, with a not-too-spicy ginger taste.

If poured into a clear glass, you'll notice that Reed's is a cloudy ginger ale with a faint yellow color. This is a good sign, as both the color and cloudiness are the direct result of how much pressed ginger root is in each serving. You don't get that with artificial flavors, none of which are present in Reed's.