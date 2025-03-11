Our Favorite Ginger Ale Brand Actually Uses Real Ginger
Ginger ale is classic soda choice. Despite the name, some ginger ales get their flavor from extracts or natural flavorings that, in the latter case, may or may not include real ginger. At Daily Meal we have tested and ranked a dozen major brands of ginger ale, and it's little surprise that our favorite is among those made from real ginger: Reed's Real ginger ale.
As soon as you crack open a can or bottle of Reed's Real ginger ale, the first thing you notice is a strong gingery aroma — courtesy of the pressed organic ginger that gives the brand its equally memorable flavor. The bubbles are crisp and long-lasting, with a not-too-spicy ginger taste.
If poured into a clear glass, you'll notice that Reed's is a cloudy ginger ale with a faint yellow color. This is a good sign, as both the color and cloudiness are the direct result of how much pressed ginger root is in each serving. You don't get that with artificial flavors, none of which are present in Reed's.
Real ginger makes for real ginger ale
Competitor ginger ales sometimes rely on ginger extracts, which can involve only a miniscule amount of real ginger. And while Reed's ingredient panel does list "natural flavors," which can be processed from any natural source, it is the second-to-last item on a list of just five ingredients, signifying that it is a minor part of the drink — and less than the pressed organic ginger that precedes it.
"The crisp and slightly spicy flavor of their ginger ale is truly remarkable," read one enthusiastic review on Reed's website. "Didn't know what I was missing until I tried Reed's," concurred another. "By far, the best ginger ale ever!"
For true fans of Reed's gingery specialness, the brand also makes one of the best ginger beers on the market. Of course, ginger beer is different from ginger ale, distinguished by a stronger taste of ginger, but in both cases Reed's shines thanks to a simple ingredient list — including real ginger.